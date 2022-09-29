Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – As investigations into the death of ICC suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru continues, the mother of the deceased is now blaming his wife for the untimely death of her son.

Speaking to the media, Josephine Wambui disclosed that he talked to the son on Friday last week and he did not see any sign of sickness.

She suspected foul play in his murder, saying her son could not have just died like that yet he never complained of sickness.

Wambu now wants the authorities to investigate the wife, saying she could have a hand in his death.

“It is not easy for someone to just collapse and die. Police must probe what happened because my son never complained. He was not sick.,” she said.

According to Wambui, investigations should be done to unmask what really happened.

She said the son was full of life when they talked and she can’t believe she just died out of sickness.

Gicheru was dead in his Karen house on Monday with foam oozing from his mouth.

Police are working on the case to establish what caused his death.

