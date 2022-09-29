Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru might have had a premonition about his death.

This follows the weird ways he was behaving moments before his death.

According to a section of his family, Gicheru did not die as a result of poisoning.

In a statement, the family, through their lawyer Senior Counsel John Khwaminwa, revealed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect was not himself in the days leading to his death.

Khaminwa recalled that the lawyer, accused of interfering with ICC witnesses against President William Ruto, looked stressed and dejected.

“It appears as if Paul Gicheru was not himself, he was in a stressful condition. That’s what I’m able to gather. What I’m reading on social media that he probably ate some food and so on it doesn’t appear to be so,” he stated.

According to reports, Gicheru went to sleep after lunch, complaining that he was feeling unwell. At around 7 pm, his family found him dead with foam oozing from his mouth; an indication that he might have been poisoned.

The family is now waiting for a postmortem to be done to clear everything.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.