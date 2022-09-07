Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s former running mate, Justina Wamae, is running desperate.

This is after she once again begged newly elected President William Ruto for a State job.

In a statement, Wamae urged Ruto to consider her while planning his government.

She noted that she was readily available since she has no other job and was ready to serve in Kenya Kwanza Government in whatever capacity Ruto will deem it fit.

“Justina Wamae is humbled, thank you Mr. President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua.”

“The Bible says, speak the truth, my truth is begging for a job. Am ready to serve,” she stated

Wamae was among the first people to congratulate Ruto and Gachagua after Supreme Court upheld their victory by dismissing Raila Odinga’s petition that sought to nullify their win.

“Once again congratulations President-Elect and Deputy President-Elect. I have been vindicated. Even if they decided to kick me out of Roots party, we have already burned trees,” she stated.

A few days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto as the President-elect, Wamae had expressed interest in serving as a Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s administration.

Shortly after, she also fell out with Roots Party leader, George Wajackoyah.

The 35-year-old, later on, accused Wajackoyah, of being a project within the Roots Party, arguing that Kenya needs transparent leaders.

