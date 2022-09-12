Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 12 September 2022 – KBC female anchors have shared a video on TikTok competing to twerk like high school girls in a bid to attract viewers.
They were dancing to the popular Nikita love Song by fast-rising Kenyan singer, NviiriTheStoryTeller.
The youthful anchors led by Shiksha Arora, who reads prime-time news, left little for men to imagine as they flaunted their twerking skills.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
