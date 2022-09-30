Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Shollei, has revealed the tense moments before President William Ruto unveiled his Cabinet on Tuesday.

Speaking during an interview, Shollei noted that before naming his Cabinet, Ruto held intense discussions with his team and consulted widely.

Shollei asserted that Ruto consulted his team on proposed names for various dockets, adding that the negotiations began way before the elections.

She noted that no one in Ruto’s circles knew of those who had made the final cut given the secrecy of the process.

Further, Shollei divulged that some of the allies had proposed names of the elected leaders who they deemed fit to hold the offices, proposals the President heeded.

Despite some of the elected leaders being fronted as CSs, Shollei recounted that Ruto decided to let the candidates run for elective seats as a precaution.

“The negotiations for who would become CS were not confirmed until the announcement was made. Someone could not be told not to run because they were guaranteed the position.”

“It was negotiations until the last minute so no one could be stopped from running though they were on the radar as candidates,” she stated.

The current National Assembly deputy speaker explained that move saw them implement a strategy that guaranteed them a win in the August 9 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.