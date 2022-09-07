Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – Former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has faced a lot of challenges ever since being linked to the murder of city businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Besides losing her lucrative media job at Royal Media Services where she was a senior political reporter, close friends among them members of her famous girls’ squad abandoned her.

The Girls Squad was made up of her former colleagues at Royal Media Services among them Kirigo Ng’arua, Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet, and Monica Kiragu.

It is now evident that she no longer keeps tabs on members of her Girls Squad.

This is after she took to social media on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to thank her family for holding her hand.

She thanked her elder sister Carole Maribe for standing with her through thick and thin even as she waits for the ruling on Monica Kimani’s murder case.

Jacque further revealed that she has been unwell.

“My sister, Carole Maribe, may you have the abundance of grace you have shown me while unwell. May I repay your kindness? Thank you. Mum wa panicking, dad of coming, all the friends who checked in,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maribe is reportedly battling depression.

Most of the people who used to hang out with her when she was at the peak of her career have abandoned her.

“Of late she has also not been looking like herself, she has lost a lot of weight. Her family is now her support system,” a source revealed.

