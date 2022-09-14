Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – DJ Bash- the team leader of Bashment Crew and a radio DJ at Homeboyz Radio, has apologised to his baby mama after tarnishing her name on social media.

Bash went live recently and accused his baby mama of eloping with a sponsor and exploiting him financially.

He claimed that she coerced him to take their son Neo to an international school where he pays Ksh 150,000 per term and subjected him to emotional torture.

He further alleged that she had been denying him the right of seeing their son despite paying hefty child support.

Bash has now taken to social to apologize to Mama Neo for hurting her feelings and letting her down.

He promised to be a better father.

“Mama Neo, I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to you. I let you down. Time and time again, I hurt your feelings. I’m sorry. I pray that God helps me a better friend, a better father and a stronger partner in raising our son. Love always,” he wrote.

