Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Deontay Wilder’s manager has revealed he’s open to setting up an epic showdown with Anthony Joshua and the Bronze Bomber.

This is coming after Joshua took on Usyk in a heavyweight rematch after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts in a unanimous points decision at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in September last year.

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel watched the fight and heaped praise on the British heavyweight after the showcase event, claiming he was ‘gutsy’ to get back in the ring.

Speaking to The Sun, Finkel said: ‘He [Joshua] was gutsy to go right back into the fight when he clearly lost the first one [against Usyk in September last year].’

The American’s manager also confirmed Wilder would be ‘open’ to a future bout with the British heavyweight but admitted it was up to Joshua.

Finkel said: ‘It really depends mentally what Joshua feels he needs. If he needs to take a break and take a fight as a comeback fight or if he feels the real redemption is with Deontay, we’re open to it.’

The Bronze Bomber has not stepped foot back in the ring after suffering two brutal defeats to WBC champion Tyson Fury. But Wilder is set to return to the canvas to face Robert Helenius in New York on October 15 this year.

AJ is expected to take some time away from the ring after losing to Usyk for a second time, but Eddie Hearn has confirmed the 32-year-old will return to action in December.

‘We’re all gunning for a December return,’ Hearn told Sportsmail. ‘It’s not confirmed, but that’s where everyone’s minds are at.

‘We’re not booking a venue, but the conversations – as recently as yesterday – were December for his return. I don’t want to start mentioning names, but it’s a top 15 fight.’