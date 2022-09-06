Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has revealed the immense pressure they were under before upholding President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking after the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Raila Odinga’s petition and validated Ruto’s win, Mwilu explained that all the seven judges; CJ Martha Koome, Isaac Lenaola, Njoki Ndung’u, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, William Ouko and herself, proceeded to an undisclosed location after parting ways with the petitioners and respondents on Friday to deliberate over the evidence.

The judges, Mwilu disclosed, worked non-stop for three days without sleep until they resurfaced yesterday a few minutes before they delivered their verdict at noon.

During the three-day isolation, the seven judges did not pick up calls despite their phones buzzing non-stop.

“The seven of us have not slept since we parted company on Friday and we thank you that you appreciate we work under difficult circumstances.”

“We agreed when we left here on Friday that we would not pick any of your calls. Some of you called us but we just couldn’t pick them and I hope you understand that we couldn’t,” explained Mwilu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.