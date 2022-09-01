Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, September 1, 2022 – CCTV footage has emerged showing a daylight robbery incident that occurred at Astrol Petrol station in Ridgeways along Kiambu Road.
A man is seen in the footage talking on the phone as he walks around the busy petrol station.
Moments later, two thugs riding on a motorbike snatch his iPhone before speeding off.
Incidents of motorbike-riding thugs snatching phones are common in Nairobi, especially in the upmarket areas.
