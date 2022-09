Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Davido has splashed millions of naira on luxury gifts for his crew members known as 30BG.

The superstar singer took to Instagram stories to show off ”30BG” diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with the initials of his 30BG crew he gave them.

Watch the video and see photos below