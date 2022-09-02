Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health seeks to fill the position of a Data Manager for the CDC- Dhibiti Project supporting the Implementation of Sustainable, Comprehensive, High-Quality HIV Prevention and Treatment Programs in the Central Region (Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri & Kirinyaga counties) of the Republic of Kenya.

The project aims to support the Government of Kenya (GOK) at the National and County level in its HIV and AIDS initiatives in Kenya.

LVCT Health seeks to fill in the following position:

POSITION: Data Manager DM/LVCT/08/2022 REPORTING TO: Strategic Information LOCATION: Central Region

Job purpose

The Data Manager will provide oversight for the day to day management of the programs data in the project, including preliminary data analysis. The data manager will also support data quality improvement efforts for the project, and ensure availability of quality data for surveillance, monitoring, evaluation and learning to the organization, the County health departments, funding agencies and stakeholders at both national and county levels.

Specific responsibilities

Lead retrieval, cleaning, collation and organization of data from various sources and organizing it to answer various research questions and for population of summary reports

Support development of tailored dashboards and reports for specific audiences depending on their data use needs for program performance assessment and decision making

Write and run appropriate queries from the databases and assist in implementing database developments that meet the data requirements for the project

Test any new data management processes and systems, and advice the HMIS unit on ways to improve them

Prepare quarterly, semi-annual and annual data summaries to be included in reports to the Ministry of Health and funding agencies

Contribute to the design of collection protocols and/or SOPs Design and approve forms for data collection

Support quality improvements by performing descriptive data analysis and data quality assurance checks to detect anomalies and advise the quality improvement teams with action points

Contribute to data quality capacity building efforts within the organization and the counties departments of Health

Contribute to dissemination of results through different for a and peer-review publications Archiving of data in accordance with the standard procedures

Any other duties as maybe assigned as may be necessary for effective project delivery

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in statistics, mathematics, or related fields is required. Additional Master’s degree in public health, epidemiology, demography, data science, statistics, or biostatistics will be an added advantage

Must have least four (4) years of experience in statistical computing with quantitative heath data

Must be proficient in MS Excel and at least two statistical software packages e.g. Stata, R, SAS, SPSS, and EpiInfo

Must be able to write and run queries for management and retrieval of data from databases, e.g. MySQL scripting language syntax

Understanding of routine health data and health information systems in Kenya

Understanding of data quality assessment tools and methods, and experience in addressing data quality issues related to routine health information data

Proficiency in analyzing and interpreting routine and non-routine data, and effectively communicating results and findings

Knowledge of data analytics and visualization tools, techniques, and methods

Excellent problem-solving skills, ability to work with all levels of internal staff and ability to be flexible in handling multiple priorities

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org.

The closing date is September 07, 2022 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process

LVCT Health is committed to preventing any type of unwanted behaviour at work including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, stigma and discrimination of individuals of various diversity, lack of integrity and financial misconduct. LVCT Health expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Failure to adhere will result in disciplinary action.