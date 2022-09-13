Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Data Entry & Invoicing Clerk (25,000 – 30,000)

Location: Kiambu

Duties & Responsibilities

·         Checking the data input to ensure the accuracy of the final invoices

·         Preparing and sorting documents for data entry

·         Entering accurate data into the company’s system

·         Raising and sending correct invoices and statements to customers.

·         Ensuring that client information details are updated

·         Coordinating with the stores & dispatching teams to ensure goods are dispatched timely

·         Tracking payments and ensuring that the cash flow into the company is buoyant.

·         Handling customer’s queries.

·         Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Desired Qualification

·         Diploma in IT related course or a relevant field

·         1-2 years’ experience in data entry / invoicing role in a busy set –up. Pharmaceutical or manufacturing experience highly preferred

·         Experience with at least one ERP is a MUST

·         Willingness to work in Kiambu town

How to Apply

Interested & Qualified?  Send us your resume via careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com  on or before Thursday 15th September 2022

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED




