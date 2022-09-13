Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Data Entry & Invoicing Clerk (25,000 – 30,000)

Location: Kiambu

Duties & Responsibilities

· Checking the data input to ensure the accuracy of the final invoices

· Preparing and sorting documents for data entry

· Entering accurate data into the company’s system

· Raising and sending correct invoices and statements to customers.

· Ensuring that client information details are updated

· Coordinating with the stores & dispatching teams to ensure goods are dispatched timely

· Tracking payments and ensuring that the cash flow into the company is buoyant.

· Handling customer’s queries.

· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Desired Qualification

· Diploma in IT related course or a relevant field

· 1-2 years’ experience in data entry / invoicing role in a busy set –up. Pharmaceutical or manufacturing experience highly preferred

· Experience with at least one ERP is a MUST

· Willingness to work in Kiambu town

How to Apply

Interested & Qualified? Send us your resume via careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Thursday 15th September 2022

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED