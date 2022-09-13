Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Data Entry & Invoicing Clerk (25,000 – 30,000)
Location: Kiambu
Duties & Responsibilities
· Checking the data input to ensure the accuracy of the final invoices
· Preparing and sorting documents for data entry
· Entering accurate data into the company’s system
· Raising and sending correct invoices and statements to customers.
· Ensuring that client information details are updated
· Coordinating with the stores & dispatching teams to ensure goods are dispatched timely
· Tracking payments and ensuring that the cash flow into the company is buoyant.
· Handling customer’s queries.
· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor
Desired Qualification
· Diploma in IT related course or a relevant field
· 1-2 years’ experience in data entry / invoicing role in a busy set –up. Pharmaceutical or manufacturing experience highly preferred
· Experience with at least one ERP is a MUST
· Willingness to work in Kiambu town
How to Apply
Interested & Qualified? Send us your resume via careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Thursday 15th September 2022
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
