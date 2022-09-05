Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Implementation & Data Collection Intern

The GIRL Interns will be responsible in implementation of the Girls Improving Resilience through Livelihoods and Health (GIRL-H) program. GIRL H is a 3/6 months adolescent girl personal agency empowerment safe space model aimed at ensuring that: adolescent girls and young women have improved wellbeing and increased access to educational, economic and civic engagement opportunities, thus contributing to individual and household resilience.

Duties & Responsibilities

The internship will provide an opportunity for professional training through support to the team based on the activities:

Support set up of safe spaces for Cycle two and three in Marsabit county.

Conduct mentors trainings on GIRL H curriculum.

Support in monitoring of groups during safe space meetings.

Collect session attendances in the safe spaces and support in entering to excel or commcare.

Mobilise participants for MIW activities.

Support transition of participants to different pathways.

Do data cleaning, entry and share data with M&E officer.

Support mentorship,coanching and management of participants at their safe spaces.

Report any issues with safe space activities to P.O for address.

Guide mentors in filling of data collection forms.

Mobilize communities and participants to attend champion days.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

After this internship, the intern will:

Gain hands-on experience in GIRL program implementation.

Gain experience in working in a multicultural environment with diverse activities

Gain experience in working in an international humanitarian organization

DELIVERABLES:

Ability to attend to coordinate and work well with other Team members.

Demonstration of participation in rogram implementation.

Abililty to write reports on field activities.

Ability to compile a safe space timetable.

Ability to enter and share clean verifiable data.

Ability to work with adolescents and young people.

Qualifications

Certificate, Diploma/degree in Community Development, Economic Development, Gender and development studies, Business, Agriculture, Livestock or related field.

Should have knowledge of quantitative and qualitative data collection, reporting techniques and should understand and be able to apply basic measures of central tendency and spread;

Commitment to working with Women, Girls, youth and vulnerable groups in need, regardless of race, tribe, religion or gender;

Understanding of working with local partners and commitment to working with GIRL H team.

Good problem solving, written and oral communication skills;

Strong written and spoken English and Swahili;

Local language skills required;

Ability to work without constant supervision and as part of a mixed team;

Good knowledge of MS Office software such as Excel, Word, and Access

How to Apply

Mercy Corps interns and volunteers represent the agency both during and outside of work hours and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect local laws, customs and MC’s policies, procedures, and values at all times and in all in-country venues.