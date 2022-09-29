Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Data Analytics Specialist

About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, the farmers we serve harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

About the Role

The Data Analytics Team mines client and staff-level data to draw out meaningful insights that enable the different departments and leadership teams to make better informed, data-driven decisions for greater impact to our clients. Our key activities include:

Design and deliver Business Intelligence dashboards that give meaningful insights on performance at different stages of the program e.g. enrolment, prepayment, repayment and product adoption

Support Data Analysis needs of strategic program initiatives

Provide ad-hoc data requests and analytical services based on specific use-cases scoped out by different departments

Act as the one stop shop for all analytics related requests for the Kenya program.

We are looking for someone with relatively strong python and SQL skills. You will split your time between building dashboards, writing automation scripts and applying statistical methods to find insights in data.

You will report to the Analytics Lead.

Responsibilities

Build and maintain visualizations using tools such as Power BI, Superset, Metabase

Automate data extraction and transformation on our data platform Dataiku

Promote team growth by skills and knowledge sharing

Technical documentation of the user requirements, data models, use cases and dataflows for the dashboards and reports

Transforming and combining data across the organization to produce useful datasets using languages such as Python, SQL and R

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Actuarial Science or any other related fields

2-4 years experience in a data related role

Strong Python and SQL skills

Knowledge of coding best practices

Familiarity with visualization platforms (Power BI, Superset, Metabase)

Knowledge of relational databases, non-relational databases and data modeling

Comfortable handling large datasets

Preferred Start Date

As soon as possible

Job Location

Kakamega, Kenya

Benefits

Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya

How to Apply

Application link and Job description: https:// grnh.se/60203bfa1us

Application Deadline

20 December 2022

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.