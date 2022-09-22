Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Business Intelligence – Data Analyst

Reports to: Manager Strategy & Performance Monitoring

Location: Head Office

The role supports the Business and management with monitoring the quality of data, revenue leakages and data mining for performance and business reporting.

Responsibilities

Develop reports that address the business and bank management needs using the available reporting tools (SQL, Tableau, Python and Power BI)

Recommend solutions to improve new and existing database systems to meet the banks data needs.

Where automation is not possible mining data from the various bank systems, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily used for reporting,

Upload the flat files into the cube

Manage user roles on BI to ensure data security is maintained

Work with the performance monitoring team to create data insights to support business decision making.

Collaborating with programmers, engineers, and organizational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements and recommend system modifications.

Automation and tracking of daily business activities for performance monitoring.

Provided data to business in a user-friendly format for decision making.

Qualifications

Degree in BBIT or Financial engineering/statistics.

At least one year experience in Data analytic.

Knowledge of banking business process

High proficiency in SQL and EXCEL analytics (a must)

The candidate must be able to work under minimum supervision and be innovative in solving complex problems on the go.

The job is demanding, and the candidate may be called upon to work extra hours from time to time.

How to Apply

