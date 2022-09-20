Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Red Cross Society is a leading humanitarian organization sustainably promoting the well-being, health and resilience of communities in Kenya. The Society is seeking a qualified professional in the following position:

Position Title: Data Analyst Intern

Location: Nairobi

Reporting To: Data Analyst Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

The data analyst Intern will support in survey programming, data cleaning, data analysis, data visualization and reporting.

Key responsibilities will include:

Programming surveys

Developing scripts for data cleaning and analysis

Highlighting where analytical learning in one area could benefit another area of our work.

Contribute to the maturity of our approach to reproducible analyses.

Visualize and communicate analysis results to internal and external stakeholders.

Evaluate external data sources for incorporation into our analyses.

Assist with maintaining a good level of data quality

Contributing to articles and publications

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any statistical course, actuarial science, computer science or any other related field with a relevant academic experience.

Required Skills and Competencies

Competence in using open source statistical softwares such as R and python

Knowledge of mapping tools like QGIS and ArcGIS

Excellent analytical and research skills;

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Ability to work independently

Strong communication skills in liaising with relevant stakeholders

Cross team collaboration, proactive engagement with relevant departments and responsible parties

Good documentation skills and proficient in Excel

Keen attention to detail

Have prior experience in data collection and analysis in the field of social or economic-development fields

Knowledge of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/careers to reach us not later than 21st September 2022; Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Job disclaimer and notification:

Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.

Kenya Red Cross Society is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment