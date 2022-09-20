Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Kenya Red Cross Society is a leading humanitarian organization sustainably promoting the well-being, health and resilience of communities in Kenya. The Society is seeking a qualified professional in the following position:
Position Title: Data Analyst Intern
Location: Nairobi
Reporting To: Data Analyst Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
The data analyst Intern will support in survey programming, data cleaning, data analysis, data visualization and reporting.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Programming surveys
- Developing scripts for data cleaning and analysis
- Highlighting where analytical learning in one area could benefit another area of our work.
- Contribute to the maturity of our approach to reproducible analyses.
- Visualize and communicate analysis results to internal and external stakeholders.
- Evaluate external data sources for incorporation into our analyses.
- Assist with maintaining a good level of data quality
- Contributing to articles and publications
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any statistical course, actuarial science, computer science or any other related field with a relevant academic experience.
Required Skills and Competencies
- Competence in using open source statistical softwares such as R and python
- Knowledge of mapping tools like QGIS and ArcGIS
- Excellent analytical and research skills;
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
- Ability to work independently
- Strong communication skills in liaising with relevant stakeholders
- Cross team collaboration, proactive engagement with relevant departments and responsible parties
- Good documentation skills and proficient in Excel
- Keen attention to detail
- Have prior experience in data collection and analysis in the field of social or economic-development fields
- Knowledge of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/careers to reach us not later than 21st September 2022; Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Job disclaimer and notification:
Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.
Kenya Red Cross Society is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>