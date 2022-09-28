Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Daphne Joy has reacted after her baby daddy 50 Cent mocked her following rumours she is dating Diddy.

The rumors began swirling after Daphne and Diddy attended the same event.

People noticed Diddy and Daphne Joy shared similar photos from the iHeartRadio Awards and speculated they were together.

50 Cent then took to Instagram to mock her.

He posted a picture of himself alongside his 10-year-old son Sire while and wrote: “Oh s###, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH”

While she usually avoids addressing the rumors, Daphne Joy felt she had to respond to the gossip.

She wrote: “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that, Please.”

Then, she addressed him in a statement posted on her IG.

She wrote: “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed.

“I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between.”

Daphne added she’s “healed privately,” and now just wants “to be happy and be left alone.”

She concluded, “When I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I’m attacked for on it. I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized.”