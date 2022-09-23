Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Daddy Freeze had disclosed how he will react if his ex-wife chooses to remarry.

The media personality’s first marriage produced two kids and ended in a divorce.

He is now with Benedicta and they share a son together.

Freeze revealed today that if his ex-wife decides to remarry, he will go there with a gift and eat rice at the wedding.

He said this while reacting to news that a man killed his ex because she wanted to marry another man.