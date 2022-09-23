Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 September 2022 – It was pomp and colour on Thursday night as Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, turned 65 years old in style, at a colourful party attended by friends, family, and her fellow leaders in the Azimio coalition.

Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, forgot all his troubles and danced to music, leaving guests entertained.

Dressed in his signature Kaunda suit, the 77-year-old veteran politician was joined by Martha Karua’s grandkids in the dance.

The kids had a great time dancing with ‘Baba’.

Watch the video.

