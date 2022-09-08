Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Branch Customer Service Assistant – Eldoret

To provide administrative and technical support to the branch, captive and independent intermediaries. To provide general customer service in respect to all lines of business for all CIC subsidiaries.

Duties & Responsibilities

Check compliance of agents with IRA regulations;

Confirm compliance of the necessary regulatory business licenses;

Provide input for the branch reports;

Coordinate day-to-day branch administrative issues; office cleanliness, equipment functions for efficiency in the branch;

Receive, stamp, scan, index and distribute mail within and outside the Branch;

Handle phone calls and visitors, as well as resolve customers’ communication through electronic and physical channels;

Introduce various CIC products to both new and existing clients;

Handle customer service issues in underwriting and claims;

Escalate Customer queries to the relevant job role if necessary;

Maintain professional ambience within the office premises;

Promote the organization’s customer service charter;

Generate quotations in consultation with the Branch Underwriter and Branch Manager;

Safe Keeping and accountability of security documents i.e. motor insurance certificates, log books, payment receipt vouchers, discharge vouchers, policy documents, revenue stamps, and any other such documents;

Support all CIC events in the branch territory both for internal events and those involving CIC Stakeholders and /or the general public; and

Participate in premium collection and renewal follow up for the branch.

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field

Professional Qualifications

COP, Insurance/Business Diploma as an added advantage

Experience

Up to three (3) years’ relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent customer care skills

Good negotiation skills

Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications

Understanding of the working environment /competitors

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through: https://cic.co.ke/career/ clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on Friday, 16th September 2022. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by Monday, 31st October 2022 consider your application unsuccessful.

N/B: This job advert is open to internal and external candidates.