Customer Service Agents.
Location: Nairobi
Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Customer service agents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
- Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.
- Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.
- Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.
- Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.
- Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.
- Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Between 21-35 years.
- Must be a Kenyan.
- Must speak fluent English
- College education mandatory.
- Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.
- Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.
- High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.
- NSSF, NHIF and KRA pin is a requirement.
- Experience in language interpretation is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Apply at Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th September 2022. Indicate Customer service agent on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
