Customer Service Agents.

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Customer service agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.

Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.

Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.

Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.

Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.

Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.

Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.

Qualifications and Experience

Between 21-35 years.

Must be a Kenyan.

Must speak fluent English

College education mandatory.

Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.

High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.

NSSF, NHIF and KRA pin is a requirement.

Experience in language interpretation is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Apply at Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th September 2022. Indicate Customer service agent on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement