JOB REF: CCO 004/2022- Customer Care Officer
Duties /Responsibilities
- Ensure provision of quality service to customers
- Handling various routine inquiries received by phone and emails from internal and external stakeholder (Telephone management)
- Directing queries to relevant officers and ensuring that feedback is promptly given
- Assist clients/members with completing documentation as may be required and opening of accounts
- Registration and handling of customer complaints
- Receiving walk in clients
- Manage, maintain and update Client’s data/ office records
- Following up on clients to constantly ensure we meet our service standards
- Responding to clients enquiries through phone calls, messages and emails
- Doing weekly, monthly and annual reports to the supervisor regarding customer service
Qualifications
- Diploma or degree in Business Management or any related Course.
- At least 2 Years’ experience in Customer care position with sales experience as an added advantage
- People Management skills.
- Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.
- Planning skills and Communication Skills (Written and oral).
- Keen to Detail
Integrity, Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics
How To Apply
If you meet the specific requirements for the position of interest, apply online paying keen attention to the following two (2) step process;
- By filling in the online data form.
- Followed by Sending an Application Letter addressed to:
The Group Managing Director
KUSCCO Center 4th Floor Upper Hill,
Kilimanjaro Avenue
P.O. box 28403-00200
Nairobi.
Together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), indicating current and expected salary, contacts of at least three references and daytime telephone. Attach copies of certificates/testimonial and email to recruitment@kuscco.com.
Application deadline: 7th October, 2022 at 5:00pm. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
