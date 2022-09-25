Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB REF: CCO 004/2022- Customer Care Officer

Duties /Responsibilities

Ensure provision of quality service to customers

Handling various routine inquiries received by phone and emails from internal and external stakeholder (Telephone management)

Directing queries to relevant officers and ensuring that feedback is promptly given

Assist clients/members with completing documentation as may be required and opening of accounts

Registration and handling of customer complaints

Receiving walk in clients

Manage, maintain and update Client’s data/ office records

Following up on clients to constantly ensure we meet our service standards

Responding to clients enquiries through phone calls, messages and emails

Doing weekly, monthly and annual reports to the supervisor regarding customer service

Qualifications

Diploma or degree in Business Management or any related Course.

At least 2 Years’ experience in Customer care position with sales experience as an added advantage

People Management skills.

Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills.

Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.

Planning skills and Communication Skills (Written and oral).

Keen to Detail

Integrity, Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics

How To Apply

If you meet the specific requirements for the position of interest, apply online paying keen attention to the following two (2) step process;

By filling in the online data form.

Followed by Sending an Application Letter addressed to:

The Group Managing Director

KUSCCO Center 4th Floor Upper Hill,

Kilimanjaro Avenue

P.O. box 28403-00200

Nairobi.

Together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), indicating current and expected salary, contacts of at least three references and daytime telephone. Attach copies of certificates/testimonial and email to recruitment@kuscco.com.

Application deadline: 7th October, 2022 at 5:00pm. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.