Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Outgoing Agriculture CS Peter Munya may face disciplinary action when President William Ruto returns from the US.

This is after he disobeyed his order by skipping Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s event earlier today.

Kenya Kwanza brigade, led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, has castigated Munya after skipping Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s event at Harambee House in defiance of Ruto’s orders for the outgoing CSs and PSs to continue working until their replacements are in place.

Gachagua was flagging off a consignment of 426,000 bags of DAP fertilizer at the Harambee House, but conspicuously missing was Munya, in whose Ministry the distribution of fertiliser lies.

According to Cherargei, Munya should be punished for gross indiscipline and violation of the code of conduct.

“CS Munya’s absence in flagging off of subsidised fertilisers by DP Gachagua is gross indiscipline, violation of code of ethics & disdain attitude towards the government and must be punished accordingly. Is he working for Kenyans or Azimio? Campaigns are over,” the Senator said.

Ruto also banned the outgoing CSs and PSs from travelling outside the country without his express authority.

