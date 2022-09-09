Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has penned an emotional letter to Kenyans as he prepares to exit his ministry this coming Tuesday.

Matiang’i is among powerful government officials who will be sent to political oblivion following the swearing-in of William Ruto as President on Tuesday next week.

In his final farewell to Kenyans, Matiangi, who wielded immense power during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, reminisced key moments during his tenure even as he thanked those he worked with.

“At this ministry, we have collectively strived to deliver service to our citizens. We have done this while improving the welfare of the gallant men and women in the security sector,” Matiang’i said.

“As a front row witness to your many sacrifices, I will carry with me indelible memories of your valour.”

Matiang’i called on security officials to take pride in delivering the most peaceful election in the history of Kenya.

The no-nonsense CS noted that the outcome of the presidential petitions did not indict the security forces in any way, a sign of professionalism in the sector.

“The dawn of a new administration is at hand. I invite you to take deserved pride in your role as security providers for supporting the delivery of the most peaceful elections in the history of Kenya.

“Despite immense criticism, scorn and false accusations of scheming to manipulate and interfere with the General Election, our sector put up a stellar and professional performance in supporting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the General election,” he said.

Matiang’i added that he is leaving the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government as a man ‘rich in the shared knowledge of public institutions’

He thanked President Kenyatta for giving him the chance to serve in four different ministries in a span of 10 years.

Matiang’i, together with his boss, President Uhuru, were supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who lost President-elect William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.