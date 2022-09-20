Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has pulled another surprise in his bid to catch the eye of President William Ruto.

This is after he attributed his success to the little-known staff at the ministry by the name of Dr. Sarah Ruto, whom he claims helped him to achieve milestones.

Speaking during the national music festivals in Kisumu County, Magoha revealed that Dr. Sarah Ruto was very instrumental in the success realized in the Ministry of Education.

According to him, Dr. Ruto served diligently and gave him daily briefs regarding the affairs of teachers among other aspects of the ministry.

Sarah shared a cordial working relationship with Magoha despite the CS admitting that most of the staff experienced difficulties in coping with his way of doing things.

“When she was appointed as the CAS, everybody knows that I am not easy to work with because I am a kind of a slave driver but Sarah Ruto seems to be smiling all the time and she moved around with me doing other things which if you like you can go to the place and check,’ Magoha remarked.

“The reason I am mentioning her today is that I had assigned her the teacher education docket in the ministry and you can believe that even this morning she was giving me the actual brief,” the CS added.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his fate in Ruto’s Government, Magoha urged the President to consider her in the Ministry of Education, citing her diligence and professionalism.

Dr. Ruto has also been a champion of the competency-based curriculum that has been the subject of debate in the recent past.

