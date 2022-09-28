Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being ‘forever ungrateful’ following criticism of her brother’s performances.

The Manchester United striker struggled on Tuesday evening, September 27, as he missed some key chances in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat against Spain that saw his side miss out on the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Fans hit out at Ronaldo’s display on social media, with some calling for him to retire while others questioned whether he should make the squad slit for the 2022 World club, but Aveiro has leapt to the defence of her brother.

Taking to Instagram, Aveiro admitted that Ronaldo is going through a tough period in his career, but slammed supporters for not helping him when he is struggling.

‘He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what,” Aveiro wrote about her brother on Instagram.

‘But the current times don’t surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way.

‘That’s why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers… With you always, my king. Calm down.’

“It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal.

“But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who’s sitting, he’s on his knees… There’s no one to give him a hand.”

Katia added: “It is cruel. And it was already so much, but so much that he gave and gives. The one sitting is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is just the best player in the world.”