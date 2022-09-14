Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly rejected the chance to become the highest-paid footballer in the world during the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal offered the Manchester United superstar a contract worth £210m for two seasons. The offer from the Riyadh-based side would have seen Ronaldo make £1.7m a week.

However, the 37-year-old wanted to continue playing football at the highest level.

Before the transfer window closed, Ronaldo was linked to Atletico Madrid, Sporting, and Napoli, but he was unable to secure a move to a club in Europe’s premier competition as Manchester United refused to sell him. According to several reports, a transfer in the January window remains a possibility for Ronaldo