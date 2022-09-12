Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Football Association president of Saudi Arabian clubs has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to receive more mega-money offers.

Back in July, Ronaldo told the Premier League club that he wanted to leave after they missed out on Champions League football last season, but his request was rejected and he ended up staying at the club despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Napoli.

Offers also came in for Ronaldo from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Now, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian FA, believes that efforts to bring Ronaldo to the league won’t stop there.

‘We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi League,’ he told The Athletic.

‘It would bring a huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model.

‘I think, “Why not?”. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years.

‘We have already see some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi League.

‘I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia.’

Asked whether he expected a Saudi club to make an offer for Ronaldo in the January window, Al-Misehal added: ‘To be honest, I don’t have the answer.

‘If I was the president of a club, I could give you the answer. But my colleagues at the clubs don’t have to share their negotiations with me.

‘It wouldn’t be an easy transaction for a Saudi club or even for him, but we would love to see him or even some other top players of the same level.’