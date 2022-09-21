Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football and hopes to feature at Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old will captain Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be his 10th major international tournament. He has earned 189 senior caps and netted 117 goals – making him the highest scorer in men’s international football history.

The Portuguese Football Federation held their annual Quinas de Ouro awards ceremony on Tuesday night September 20, and Ronaldo picked up an honorary accolade for being his country’s record goal scorer.

In his acceptance speech, the Manchester United striker insisted that his time with the national team is not yet over.

‘I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years,’ Ronaldo said. ‘I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European.’

‘I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that one day I could achieve it. I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet.’

Ronaldo will be 39 years old by the time Euro 2024 takes place in Germany. Qualifying begins in March 2023.