Monday, 26 September 2022 – Former Australian batsman and cricket commentator, Michael Slater has been rushed to hospital for mental health assessment after he was arrested for allegedly breaching bail.

The 52-year-old was arrested at a Freshwater home on Sydney’s northern beaches last Thursday night, September 22, after a woman made multiple calls about an alleged disturbance, Mail Online reports.

According to the publication, Slater was taken to Manly Police Station after officers determined he could have been in breach of his bail. He was later admitted to Northern Beaches Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Police have also applied for an interim apprehended violence order to protect the woman he was with at the time of his arrest.

Slater is currently on strict bail facing a string of serious charges, including assault, stalking and intimidation and breaching bail.

Slater is prohibited from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the woman, 53.

He cannot approach her or be in her company for at least 12 hours after drinking or taking illicit drugs, according to court documents. He also cannot be within 100m of the beauty therapist’s home or workplace.

Slater is also banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs not prescribed by a doctor as part of his bail conditions.

He’s also on bail over a separate alleged incident, with Slater accused of assaulting a 35-year-old woman that same month.

The former opening batsman played 74 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001, including 14 centuries. He moved into commentating several years later.