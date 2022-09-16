Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Credit Relationship Officer Vacancy: Microfinance (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

Our Client is a leading non deposit taking Microfinance Institution located in Nairobi that offers credit facilities such as logbook loans, school fees loans and asset finance at low-interest rates to SME’s.

Contract Type: Full time

Objective:

Responsible for promoting and driving the sale of Loans and other company’s services to existing and potential clients. Gaining new clients as well as maintaining existing ones, development of new loans prompts.

You will provide a phenomenal customer experience. In this role, you will interact with our clients one-on-one on a daily basis, provide customer service, use consultative sales techniques to attract and retain customers, conduct loan appraisals and recoveries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achieve set sales targets.

Provide excellent customer service.

Accurate and timely application of loans in the System and conduct their Appraisals.

Selling of company products to potential and existing clients while meeting individual targets on a monthly basis.

Attending to walk-in customers and answering incoming customer calls regarding service questions and general client concerns.

Create market awareness for the company’s product.

Identify sales prospects and follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activity.

Verification of the loan application files and counter checking to ensure that all supporting documentation attached is sufficient to process a loan.

Ensure debt collection and recovery procedures are followed to the latter in accordance with the company risk policies and procedures.

Any other duties assigned.

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications

Diploma/ Degree in Sales & Marketing/ Business-related field.

Minimum of 2-years’ experience working in customer service.

Proficiency in the use of MS Word, Excel, email and experience with the Internet.

Able to meet set sales target within the time frame.

Thorough knowledge of the auto logbook loan products and processing

Proven experience as front desk representative, agent or relevant position.

Knowledge of office management and basic book keeping.

Competencies and Skills required:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

High and unquestionable Integrity.

Excellent Sales and Negotiation skills.

Planning, and organization skills.

Reporting and presentation skills.

Excellent Customer service skills.

Team player.

Ability to multi task.

Strong Numerical and analytical skills.

Should be highly motivated and an aggressive sales person.

Highly self-motivated and ambitious individual.

Positive attitude.

Confident and capable of operating at all levels.

Computer Literacy skills.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CREDIT RELATIONSHIP OFFICER- MICROFINANCE) as subject to reach us not later than 23nd September 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.