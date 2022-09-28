Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



County Chief Officers

Ref: CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVERT/2/9/6/2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Chief officer shall be responsible for:

General administration ans co-ordination of the functions of the respective department

Providing strategic policy direction for effective and efficient service delivery in the department

Management of the departmental performance

Formulation and effective implementation of departmental programs aligned to the county integrated development plan (CIDP) and vision 2030

Implementation of laws, policies and regulations , formulated by the county and the national government

Promoting National Values an Principles of governance and values and principles of public service outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the constitution of kenya 2010

Performing any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Be a kenyan citizen

Have a bachelors degree from a university recognized in kenya

Be computer Literate

Demostrate a thorough understanding of socio-economic development objectives and the kilifi county integrated development plan and vision 2030

Have knowledge experience and distinguished career of not less than 5 years at a senior management level

Be a strategic thinker and be results oriented

Have excellent communication organizational and interpersonal skills

Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines

Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to the values and principles as outlined in articles 10 and 232 of the constitution of Kenya 2010

Have the ability to work in a multi ethnic environment with sensitivity and respectfor diversity

Be a member in good standing of a professional body (where applicable)relevant to the position applied for

Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the constitution

Possession of a master’s degree will be an advantage

How to Apply

All applicants MUST use the application for employment form (KCPSB 001) which can be obtained from the kilifi county public service board officers or downloaded from the County Government of Kilifi Website: http://www.kilifi.go.ke

A filled KCPSB 001 form attached with a detailed curriculum vitae copies of academic and professional certificates and a copy of national identity card in a sealed envelop clearly indicating the reference of the position applied for on the top right hand corner should be posted to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

Kilifi County Public Service Board

P.O Box 491-80108 Kilifi

Or delivered by hand to the office of the Board Secretary/CEO – County Public sevice board at the Naivas Building, 2nd floor, Kilifi Town

All applicantions should be received not later than 6th of OCTOBER 2022 at 5pm

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be required to produce valid clearance certificate from:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loan Board

Ethics and Anti corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit reference Bureau