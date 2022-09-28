Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
County Chief Officers
Ref: CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVERT/2/9/6/2022
Duties and Responsibilities:
The Chief officer shall be responsible for:
- General administration ans co-ordination of the functions of the respective department
- Providing strategic policy direction for effective and efficient service delivery in the department
- Management of the departmental performance
- Formulation and effective implementation of departmental programs aligned to the county integrated development plan (CIDP) and vision 2030
- Implementation of laws, policies and regulations , formulated by the county and the national government
- Promoting National Values an Principles of governance and values and principles of public service outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the constitution of kenya 2010
- Performing any other duties as maybe assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Be a kenyan citizen
- Have a bachelors degree from a university recognized in kenya
- Be computer Literate
- Demostrate a thorough understanding of socio-economic development objectives and the kilifi county integrated development plan and vision 2030
- Have knowledge experience and distinguished career of not less than 5 years at a senior management level
- Be a strategic thinker and be results oriented
- Have excellent communication organizational and interpersonal skills
- Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict timelines
- Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to the values and principles as outlined in articles 10 and 232 of the constitution of Kenya 2010
- Have the ability to work in a multi ethnic environment with sensitivity and respectfor diversity
- Be a member in good standing of a professional body (where applicable)relevant to the position applied for
- Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the constitution
- Possession of a master’s degree will be an advantage
How to Apply
All applicants MUST use the application for employment form (KCPSB 001) which can be obtained from the kilifi county public service board officers or downloaded from the County Government of Kilifi Website: http://www.kilifi.go.ke
A filled KCPSB 001 form attached with a detailed curriculum vitae copies of academic and professional certificates and a copy of national identity card in a sealed envelop clearly indicating the reference of the position applied for on the top right hand corner should be posted to:
The Board Secretary/CEO
Kilifi County Public Service Board
P.O Box 491-80108 Kilifi
Or delivered by hand to the office of the Board Secretary/CEO – County Public sevice board at the Naivas Building, 2nd floor, Kilifi Town
All applicantions should be received not later than 6th of OCTOBER 2022 at 5pm
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be required to produce valid clearance certificate from:
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Higher Education Loan Board
- Ethics and Anti corruption Commission
- Criminal Investigation Department
- Credit reference Bureau
