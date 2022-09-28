Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



County Chief Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

Administration of the county department

Implementation of County Executive Committee resolutions as guided by the Executive Committee Member;

Ensuring effective service delivery through implementation of laid out policies and regulations;

Development and implementation of departments strategic plans and sector development plans;

Implementing the county performance management system;

Ensuring promotion of national values and principles of governance as outlined in the constitution of Kenya 2010;

Ensuring effective and efficient utilization of the department’s financial and non-financial resources;

Maintaining effective collaboration and partnerships with other organs of the county, other county departments, the private sector and other stakeholders;

Promoting the realization of County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP);

Ensuring timely, efficient communication and coordination of departmental affairs;

Interpreting and applying National and County laws and other related statutes in line with the County goals and objectives;

Formulation and implementation of effective programs to attain vision 2030 and sector goals; and

Performing other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Holds a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

A Master’s degree or higher academic qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya will be an added advantage.

Have at least five (5) years’ relevant professional experience.

Demonstrate general knowledge of the County Government and its functions.

Demonstrate understanding of the goals policies and developmental objectives of the county.

Demonstrable leadership and management capacity including Knowledge of financial management and strategic people management.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are required to make applications by downloading and completing an employment application form from Nakuru County Government website http://www.nakuru.go.ke Certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts, Identity card or Passport and any other relevant supporting documents should be attached to the duly filled Employment Application Form.

All applications should be clearly marked with the vacancy number and specific position applied for on top of the envelope and submitted in any one of the following ways:

Hand delivery to the office of the Secretary /CEO situated at the ground floor of Public Works Building – Prisons Road, opposite Kabarak University.

Posted applications should be addressed to the

Secretary/CEO,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building Prisons Road,

P.O Box 2870-20100,

COUNTY OF UNLIMITED OPPORTUNITIES

NAKURU

All applications should reach the Board on or before 4th October 2022.

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEE for its services.

ONLY Short listed candidates will be contacted and they shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional certificates, Transcripts and Clearance certificates (Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct), Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Credit Reference Bureau, Clearance certificate from Commission for University Education (for holders of degrees from foreign Universities) and any other relevant documents during interviews.

Further information is available on the Nakuru County Government website.

SECRETARY/CEO

NAKURU COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD