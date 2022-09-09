Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked Kenyans to support President-elect William Ruto because it is God who has chosen him as Kenya’s leader.

Speaking at a function in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County, Thursday, Atwoli said although they expected Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga to win the election, God had other plans of making Ruto the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

He asked Kenyans to get used to Ruto’s voice since he will be the one who will lead in the next five years.

The COTU boss also said President-elect William Ruto outsmarted Azimio leaders who voted thinking that they had won the election.

“We must accept his victory as we move the country forward peacefully,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli is among a cabal of Azimio leaders who were taunting Ruto, saying he will never become President of Kenya.

