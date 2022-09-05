Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has congratulated President-elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his victory on Monday.

Atwoli, who has been one of the fiercest critics of William Ruto, said the COTU Board had earlier decided to congratulate whoever Supreme Court would declare the winner.

“During COTU (K) Executive Board meeting on 17th August, we resolved that immediately after the Supreme Court judgment, we must thank and congratulate the victor,” he said.

“Consequently, we congratulate President William Ruto. We appeal to workers and Kenyans to remain peaceful,” Atwoli added.

Atwoli was among a cabal of senior government functionaries and state officers who openly opposed Ruto’s bid for the presidency.

He, at one time, even said the outgoing Deputy President will never be the president of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.