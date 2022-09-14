Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has congratulated President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, following their inauguration on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atwoli said that the Union supports Ruto’s call for unity and reconciliation.

“As workers, we support the President’s call for unity and reconciliation as we hope and trust and call upon other Kenyans to have hands on deck,” Atwoli said.

The veteran trade unionist stated that it is time to start working as the campaign period is over.

“At such times it is wise to remember that Kenya is bigger than all of us, especially those who were involved in the political campaigns and bickering,” he said.

This statement comes from a man who had been saying during the campaign period that Ruto will never be President of Kenya.

Atwoli was among a cabal of state functionaries who were campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who emerged second in last month’s Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.