Monday, September 26, 2022 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has once again disappointed Kenyans after he joined MPs in the clamor for hefty perks.

Speaking to the press in Malindi yesterday, Atwoli defended the push by Members of Parliament (MPs) to enjoy hefty perks and privileges at the taxpayers’ expense.

According to Atwoli, who is coming to terms with reality after President William Ruto beat his candidate Raila Odinga in the just concluded election, the low pay pushes the MPs to become con artists.

He explained that more often than not, the lawmakers are forced to share their salaries with their constituents and could likely resort to wayward means to recover their money.

“Our MPs are unique because so many people depend on them and there are a lot of projects they initiate in their constituencies. When you curtail them from earning what gives them their dignity, you are doing them a disservice.”

“It is our duty as taxpayers to make sure that they do not become conmen or do some other business that is not expected of them,” Atwoli remarked.

The COTU boss further called out the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for doing away with allowances,” saying all those against MPs’ heavy perks should be fired.

“Our leaders must have allowances, appear well, dress well, must have nice cars, must be able to speak, and represent the lowly placed Kenyans. This cannot be done when you are a beggar,” he recommended.

At the same time, he criticized the Supreme Court over its decision to declare the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), which was managed by MPs, as unconstitutional.

He argued that funds have previously been used to initiate programmes that have benefited many Kenyans including paying tuition fees for students attending school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.