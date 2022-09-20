Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Young Women Christian Association Kenya (YWCA) is a women and youth membership based, non-governmental development Organization. We wish to invite applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Communications Assistant-HQ within their establishment.

JOB TITLE: Communications Assistant

POSITIONS: One (1)

SUPERVISOR: IT and Communications Officer

DUTY STATION: Nairobi-HQ

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Communications Assistant is responsible for knowledge management and supporting strategies that increase YWCAs visibility to diverse audiences, expanding digital information, and strengthening internal and external communication system with a focus on impactful communication that aims to make a strong call to action and review process of digital content creation and external communications.

Field of duties and responsibilities

Digital Engagement

Consolidate information from the Global and National working groups to create a content calendar and content strategy.

Create graphics, edit audio and video on an ad hoc basis to support the programmes and internal service departments.

Assisting in management of YWCA’s external communications and advocacy initiatives

Create and disseminate digital reports for relevant stakeholders as required.

Keep an updated media contact list

Updating new content, editing and posting on social media and website as required.

Preparing templates for presentations and formatting reports.

Help in the implementation of internal and external communications strategy.

Initiating digital campaigns to support the programmes and advocacy initiatives of various projects.

Programme Support and Internal Communications:

Identify the most effective media platforms to communicate different messaging and content.

Assist the Programmes team in drafting, editing and proofreading of fact sheets, briefs, articles, press releases, op-eds, and other content.

Design and develop creative communication and marketing products.

Photograph and film events and document stories of change (for social media, donors, articles, etc.);

Contribute to and strengthen fundraising proposals and project reports.

Tracking and Monitoring of hashtags, analytics marketing trends, partner and donor trends.

Ensure organizational milestones related to communications and marketing the Association are achieved on time and within budget.

Update notice-boards periodically.

Media Relations:

Develop and implement media strategy that advances YWCA’s visibility.

Pitch stories to local community and other media networks and conduct recorded video/audio interviews.

Coordinate responses to incoming media inquiries, review of press releases, and relevant news coverage monitoring.

General Functions:

Assist with general administration in the IT & Communications department.

Assist with general office tasks as may be assigned.

Level of Education/Academic qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Communications or related from a recognized university. Above average knowledge of Social Media will be an added advantage

Other Competencies/abilities/skills required

Graphic Design

Confidentiality and Integrity

Time Management

Web Content Development

Analytical

Outstanding verbal and written communication Skills

Strong attention to details

Relevant Job experience

At least Two (2) years of experience in communication and media-related field. An NGO experience is desired.

How to Apply

This position is contractual and interested candidates should send their application and update CV to recruitment@ywcakenya.org indicating job title, salary expectations and availability by close of business on 30th September 2022. Selection of qualified candidates will be on a rolling basis.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

DISCLAIMER

The Public is advised that YWCA does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.