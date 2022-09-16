Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Prince Harry will wear his military uniform on Friday night, September 16, in a special tribute to the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex has been given special permission to wear his military colours for a lying-in-state vigil staged by Her Majesty’s grandchildren at Westminster Hall, The Mirror reveals.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Harry and his brother Prince William, will stand tomorrow evening in silence for a 15 minute vigil alongside Her Majesty’s coffin.

Harry, who served in the British army for a decade including two tours of Afghanistan, had been at the centre of a row over whether he would be allowed to wear his Blues and Royals uniform.

Palace officials are understood to have intervened after it emerged his uncle Prince Andrew, also no longer a working royal, had been given special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen’s coffin attended tonight by her four children, despite being banned at earlier ceremonial events.

A royal source said: “Common sense has prevailed.

“It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

The Queen’s other grandchildren including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn are also understood to form part of the guard of honour tomorrow evening.