Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – A White comedian who used the N-word multiple times during his performance on a Carnival Cruise, has been dragged online after a woman who was a passenger on the ship, posted a short clip of his performance on TikTok.

The woman shared a video of comedian Rob O’Reilly onstage with the caption “So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote ‘if you’re offended get tf out.’”

Rob was cheered on when he told those offended to leave. The lady who didn’t capture his alleged use of the slurs on camera, added an update where she disclosed they weren’t allowed to record during O’Reilly’s set; a common regulation at comedy clubs.

She disclosed that he used the N-word “casually” during the performance and that made her upset.

Following the reactions that trailed the video, the carnival company responded by saying it doesn’t tolerate what happened.

The company added that O’Reilly has been booted from all upcoming performances and is no longer welcome on Carnival cruise ships.

As the video went viral, social media user dug out O’Reilly’s old tweets which are mostly jokes targeted at Black people.