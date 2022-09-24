Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A stripper has shared a video on Tik-Tok entertaining revellers at Pavilion VX club in Kitengela owned by Churchill Show host Daniel Ndambuki, famously known as Mwalimu Churchill.

The stripper posted a video busy on the pole entertaining the revellers while half-naked and when one of her followers asked for the direction of the club, she revealed that it is the famous Pavilion club associated with Churchill.

It is not clear whether the popular comedian bribes rogue police officers in Kitengela to run a strip club inside the entertainment joint.

Last weekend, police raided Motherland Club and Restaurant in the same neighbourhood and arrested the owner for running a strip club and a brothel inside the joint.

We understand that there are several strip clubs in Kitengela disguised as ordinary entertainment joints.

Below is a video of the stripper entertaining revellers at Churchill’s club.

The Kenyan DAILY POST