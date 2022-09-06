Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Client Service Executive

Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centered and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce.

They seek to hire a Client Service Executive who exemplifies the company’s value of Customer Obsession. The individual will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with current and potential clients and providing them with information about new products or services

Roles and Responsibilities

Provide a positive and professional client service experience

Manage client inquiries and communication

Provide clients with technical assistance on products and services

Service sales prospects, follow up and in liaison with the sales team close sales

Give a detailed brief and status reports to the event execution team

Develop proposals in liaison with the sales lead

Manage staff and client calendars, make sales calls and schedule sales meetings

Attend client meetings and maintain records and minutes of meetings

Attend to client complaints and escalate complex queries and issues to management

Build positive client relations by checking in regularly with clients

Maintain client records and document processes

Identify potential client services concerns and facilitate proactive intervention steps

Keep track of emerging trends and communicate new products to clients

Recommend product improvements based on client services feedback.

Required Specifications

Proven experience working in client service, client management, customer service marketing or related field

Must have a people-first mentality and emotionally intelligent

Possess great customer service skills

Must be a great product representative with sales and Business development skills

Proactive, inquisitive, curious and able to solve problems and provide solutions

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or an industry-related field.

The ability to work efficiently under pressure.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at careers@fanisi.net by Saturday 10th September 2022 with the subject line ‘Client Service Executive’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.