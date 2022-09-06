Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Client Service Executive
Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centered and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce.
They seek to hire a Client Service Executive who exemplifies the company’s value of Customer Obsession. The individual will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with current and potential clients and providing them with information about new products or services
Roles and Responsibilities
- Provide a positive and professional client service experience
- Manage client inquiries and communication
- Provide clients with technical assistance on products and services
- Service sales prospects, follow up and in liaison with the sales team close sales
- Give a detailed brief and status reports to the event execution team
- Develop proposals in liaison with the sales lead
- Manage staff and client calendars, make sales calls and schedule sales meetings
- Attend client meetings and maintain records and minutes of meetings
- Attend to client complaints and escalate complex queries and issues to management
- Build positive client relations by checking in regularly with clients
- Maintain client records and document processes
- Identify potential client services concerns and facilitate proactive intervention steps
- Keep track of emerging trends and communicate new products to clients
- Recommend product improvements based on client services feedback.
Required Specifications
- Proven experience working in client service, client management, customer service marketing or related field
- Must have a people-first mentality and emotionally intelligent
- Possess great customer service skills
- Must be a great product representative with sales and Business development skills
- Proactive, inquisitive, curious and able to solve problems and provide solutions
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration or an industry-related field.
- The ability to work efficiently under pressure.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at careers@fanisi.net by Saturday 10th September 2022 with the subject line ‘Client Service Executive’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>