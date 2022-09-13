Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: Process Clerk

Top Accountabilities

Adherence to all company safety regulations including operating equipment in adherence to the safety guidelines to ensure all safety requirements for self and those working around the machines are met.

Sustaining the hygiene state of the user stores, sugar store and cornstarch plants in accordance to the food safety standard by ensuring cleaning schedule is adhered to and CI activities are carried out to eliminate sources of dirt.

Validation and receipt of all materials into site and real time posting of all control records and SAP.

Issuance of raw materials and components to the operation team as per the production plan for the day.

Accounting and real time posting of all materials movement into SAP and investigation of variances.

Calibration/verification of all intake measurement equipment accuracy and user stores weighs

Accounting and posting of finished product.

Accounting and reporting of process by products and sundries.

Conducting weekly stocks take as per finance and stocks controls and generation of stock variance for approval

Reporting of end to end extract losses.

Generation of weekly production reports (volumes, key ratios, etc.)

Analyze adherence to SAP BOM and recommend action to management

Analyze cost structures of operations and initiate COGs improvement projects.

Train and Coach Operators and asset care to create financial awareness.

Drive continuous improvement in process and material loss improvements

Attendance and participation in management control and reporting systems meetings and activities (E.g. MMS, EISC, DMAIC, 5Why & RCPS, etc.)

Documentation of all operational activities in accordance with company procedures and policies.

Adherence to quality and food safety requirements and standards for storage of raw materials and packaging components (Storage conditions monitoring, hygienic handling, compliance to FIFO)

Weekly monitoring and reporting of shelf life/slobs to avoid expiries and write offs.

Segregation and monitoring of any non-conforming materials to prevent unauthorized use.

Ensure Implementation of Food safety, Quality, Environment and Safety Management Systems according to FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, ISO14001 and BS 18001 requirements respectively

Complies with flexi deployment on shift to deliver improvement targets • Management of Sundries

Management and tracking of man hours, overtimes

Management of stationery needs for the department

Ordering and issue of uniform, PPE issue at set times

Qualifications and Experience Required

Degree in Accounting, bookkeeping, finance or its equivalent OR a diploma in the same with 5 years’ experience.

Competency in computers a must

Working experience in SAP

1-3 years in an FMCG under book keeping and stocks management will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 15th Sept 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Process Clerk”.