DRUG STORES CLERK (20-25,000)
Location: Kiambu
Our client is a pharmaceutical company in Kiambu, seeking to hire a stores clerk. The successful candidate will be tasked with receiving, handling, storing and delivering inventory, while performing daily routine in the drug store.
Duties & Responsibilities
· Receiving goods into the store and ensure they are properly recorded.
· Receiving and issuing of pharmaceutical products.
· Retrieval of invoiced drugs.
· Arranging of pharmaceutical products for ease in locating and Retrieving.
· Checks stock against packing slips or invoices determine if there are shortages, damages, missing goods, etc., and may sign for same.
· Assist in stock taking either weekly, bi-weekly or monthly and generate reports
· Assists in keeping the drug store, in a clean and neat condition.
· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Minimum Qualifications
Diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain or a related field
1-2 Years’ experience in a busy drug store
Knowledge on any ERP will be an added advantage
Willingness to work in Kiambu, in a fast paced environment
How to Apply Interested & Qualified candidates to apply via careers@frank-mg.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Monday 12th September 2022
