DRUG STORES CLERK (20-25,000)

Location: Kiambu

Our client is a pharmaceutical company in Kiambu, seeking to hire a stores clerk. The successful candidate will be tasked with receiving, handling, storing and delivering inventory, while performing daily routine in the drug store.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Receiving goods into the store and ensure they are properly recorded.

· Receiving and issuing of pharmaceutical products.

· Retrieval of invoiced drugs.

· Arranging of pharmaceutical products for ease in locating and Retrieving.

· Checks stock against packing slips or invoices determine if there are shortages, damages, missing goods, etc., and may sign for same.

· Assist in stock taking either weekly, bi-weekly or monthly and generate reports

· Assists in keeping the drug store, in a clean and neat condition.

· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Minimum Qualifications

Diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain or a related field

1-2 Years’ experience in a busy drug store

Knowledge on any ERP will be an added advantage

Willingness to work in Kiambu, in a fast paced environment

How to Apply Interested & Qualified candidates to apply via careers@frank-mg.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Monday 12th September 2022