PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program Evaluation (MVIPE) in Kenya is a collaboration between the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA (CDC). The vaccine is implemented by the National Vaccines and Immunizations Program (NVIP) in moderate to high malaria transmission settings in eight counties in Western Kenya: Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Vihiga. The primary objective of the MVIPE Case Control (CC) component is to evaluate the incremental benefits of the 4th dose of the RTS, S/AS01 vaccine. The Malaria Branch has a vacancy for a Clerical Officer in the Malaria Vaccine Pilot Evaluation study.

Vacancy No. CGHR/308/08/22

POSITION: Clerical Officer (Interviewer) – (1 Position) KMR 10

LOCATION: Kakamega

REPORTS TO: Field Coordinator

Qualifications

O-Level secondary education with a minimum grade of a D+ (plus)

Minimum of one (1) year working experience doing community health work with good understanding of MOH community health strategies and roles, data collection and management.

Excellent knowledge and working experience with Microsoft Office suite, and tablet-based data entry platforms. Working knowledge of Good Clinical Practice, human subjects research, and related clinical trial regulatory requirements

Experience in managing and ensuring data quality.

Fluency in English and Swahili, written and spoken. Fluency in the local language (Luhya) spoken in the study area will be an added advantage.

Ability to ride and maintain a motorcycle and a valid driving license

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Good computing skills

God interpersonal communication skills

Be able to work both independently and in a team

Be able to respect/appreciate a person’s privacy

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Clerical Officer will be responsible for enrolling participants and conducting home visits to collect timely and accurate data.

Duties & Responsibilities

The Community Interviewer position requires the incumbent to perform various functions, including data collection and management.

Specific duties and responsibilities

The Community Interviewer for the CC Component will oversee the study activities in designated sub-counties, and will be required to;

Administer informed consent to potential participants in accordance with GCP and HSP guidelines.

Collect quality data using tablet-based data entry platforms.

Ensure that the data collection is conducted in compliance with study protocol and other regulatory requirements.

Ensure that equipment, supplies and other materials necessary for successful conduct of the field work are available as/when required.

Provide progress reports and solve reported problems encountered in the field to the supervisor.

Perform any other study-related duties as assigned by immediate supervisor.

Terms of Employment:

This is a one-year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application indicating your county of residence

Current Resume or CV, with names and contact information of two referees.

Copies of Certificates or transcripts

Applications should be addressed to the Deputy Director, CGHR, P. O. Box 1578 – 40100, Kisumu

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal– on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.