Cleaner (Mombasa)

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organisation that provides assistance to people affected by war, conflict, natural disasters, outbreaks and epidemics or healthcare exclusion. The organisation now works in more than 70 countries around the world, with significant projects across East African countries including in Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The selected candidate will be reporting to the project Fin/HR Manager

Work Location: Mombasa Project

Length of contract: 12 months fixed term contract (based on a 03 month probationary period)

Start date: October 2022

Main Purpose

Execute, according to hygienic standards, housekeeping, cleaning and tiding up activities in order to ensure public and staff private areas are in good condition.

Accountabilities

Clean bedrooms, bathrooms, toilets and other rooms in MSF houses & Office.

Do the laundry iron clothes and other housekeeping activities.

Support the cook (washing up, cleaning the kitchen, etc.).

Sweep and mop the floors.

Restock supplies (toilet paper, soap, etc.) as required.

Upon arrival, prepare hot water for tea/coffee and refill drinking water.

Check that the toilets are well stocked with paper, soap and condoms.

Check that the water supply (kitchen, showers, etc.) is sufficient during water cuts.

Keep premises properly locked (doors, windows).

Comply with the health and safety rules applicable to the site

Event and meeting set up assistance

Manage daily food and beverage office delivery supplies

Advise the line manager on any damages or repairs needed in the office.

Perform daily rotational cleaning duties (e.g. dusting, mopping, trash disposal etc.)

Perform daily rotational cleaning duties (e.g. dusting, steaming etc.)

Water indoor plants

Ensure security of the apartment by letting in only authorised persons

Perform monthly cleaning of apartment curtains, blankets and seat covers

Replenish guestroom facilities prior to arrival of guest (e.g. towels, beddings etc.)

Advise the line manager on any damages or repairs needed in the apartments.

Supervision of children when applicable (e.g. light meal preparation, reporting injuries to guardian).

Requirements

Education

Form 4 certificate /Housekeeping Certificate.

Experience

Experience in Housekeeping/Cleaner

Languages

English & Swahili

Competencies

Commitment,flexibility,stress management,results,teamwork & Service

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, and motivation letter on or before the 9th of September 2022.

We apologize that due to the volume of applications we receive; only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

(MSF is an equal Employer and does not charge any application/recruitment or training fee)