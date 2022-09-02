Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – The Supreme Court may overturn President-elect William Ruto’s victory on a technicality if Chief Justice Martha Koome’s remark is anything to go by.

While addressing the legal team representing Chebukati, led by Senior Counsel Githu Muigai, yesterday, Koome sought to understand why Chebukati announced the presidential results without stating that a faction of four other commissioners had dissented.

She wondered why the IEBC Chair deemed it fit to leave out the critical aspect at such a crucial time.

“You have seen the IEBC being likened to the Supreme Court much to the chagrin of the judges here.

“What is being asked is that, if there is a judgment and there is a dissenting voice, why didn’t the chairman tell Kenyans exactly what happened?”

“Another question that should be answered is why the streaming of the results stopped. Because if Kenyans were following the process from the beginning to the end then, the talk of ‘piki piki ponki’ would not arise,” she stated.

CJ Koome further attempted to comprehend why the embattled chairperson assigned procedural roles to the other commissioners yet they were tasked with overseeing the electoral process.

“The role of the IEBC is to supervise and conduct elections. Why did the chairman deem it fit to allocate the commissioner’s roles that have been described as domestic chores leaving the co-business of IEBC to the CEO to supervise?”

“We are being told that they did a good job in the polling stations until the national center when they stopped doing their co-business according to the Constitution as they were given other duties. This is bringing a lot of questions in our minds,” she stated

Koome based her questions on the affidavits filed by some of the dissenting commissioners who alleged that their roles were unilaterally given to other officials at the last minute.

