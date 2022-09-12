Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – The Judiciary has today issued a stern warning to Kenyans who are attacking the Supreme Court after it upheld President-elect William Ruto’s win last week.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Affairs and Communication, the Judiciary noted that it had learned that some of the attacks through social media were being funded by political operatives and other interested parties.

The Judiciary further stated that the seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome carried out its mandate as per the Constitution in upholding Ruto’s win

“The Judiciary’s attention has been drawn to a recent wave of sponsored sustained attacks targeting the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“The Supreme Court was established under Article 163(1) of the Constitution 2010 and given original exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine disputes relating to the elections to the office of the President. The Court has therefore only done its work pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution,” the statement read in part.

“The persons sponsoring and executing the attacks on social media to disparage the Court are advised to desist forthwith,” the Judiciary continued.

For the past week, Azimio leaders and supporters have been storming social media accusing the top court of showing bias in the case challenging Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.