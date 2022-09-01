Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome broke the Supreme Court protocol yesterday to allow activist Okiya Omtatah to finish his presentation in the case seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

Koome accorded the Busia Senator-elect six more minutes to make his submissions before the apex court, going against the set timelines.

According to rules released during the pre-trial hearing, Omtatah was supposed to deliver his argument before the seven-judge bench in thirty minutes.

However, CJ Koome allowed him more time since he was making a PowerPoint presentation where he elucidated how IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati cooked figures to declare Ruto the president even after not getting the 50%+1 threshold.

“According to mine, your time is over. If you could just finish your slides because they seem to have lost theirs,” Koome stated.

Okiya, in his petition, argued that the presidential results released by the IEBC were mathematically incorrect.

He maintained that the Supreme Court should annul the Presidential election since President-elect William Ruto did not meet the constitutional requirement of 50 percent plus one vote.

“How a KIEMS kit would still be transmitting 23hrs after the close of elections is something that is difficult to comprehend. Demonstration that ghost voters may have impacted the electoral results,” he told the court.

“We must work towards a digital election and move away from paper elections which allow human interference and sometimes without trace,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.